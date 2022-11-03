Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.24. 64,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,695. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

