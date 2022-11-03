Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.