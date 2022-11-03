VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

