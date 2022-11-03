Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Decreased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of VRSK opened at $169.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average is $182.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

