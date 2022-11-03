Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Krishna Yeshwant Sells 53,696 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $2,074,813.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,418,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,742,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

