VIBE Price Down 4% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, VIBE has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $619,146.76 and approximately $118.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIBE

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

