VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

