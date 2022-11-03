Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Vimeo Stock Down 9.7 %

VMEO opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.