Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 165 ($1.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

