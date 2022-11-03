Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Down 2.7%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 68,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 35,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.21%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.