Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading Down 2.7%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 68,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 35,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.21%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.