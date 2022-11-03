Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of VSH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.71.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
