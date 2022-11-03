Vista Finance LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Envestnet comprises about 1.1% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 6,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,732. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

