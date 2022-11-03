Vista Finance LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 13.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $950,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,264. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

