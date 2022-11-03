Vista Finance LLC Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 0.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.