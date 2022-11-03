Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.87

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $22.25. Vitru shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 951 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vitru Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $534.49 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Vitru during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Vitru by 160.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its position in Vitru by 14.2% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

