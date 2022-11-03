Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLPNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($26.70) to €18.90 ($18.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.
Voestalpine Trading Down 1.2 %
VLPNY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
