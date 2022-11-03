Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLPNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($26.70) to €18.90 ($18.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

VLPNY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

