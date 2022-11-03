Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Trading Down 8%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.35. 49,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,284,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vontier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $5,348,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.