Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,336. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

