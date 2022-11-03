Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.59. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 62,902 shares traded.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
