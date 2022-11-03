Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.59. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 62,902 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

