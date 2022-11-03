Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Voyager Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Voyager Metals Company Profile

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

