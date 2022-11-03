Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $104.17 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003269 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.89 or 0.31103729 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012148 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
