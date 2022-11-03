Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

