W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.