W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,934. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

