W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

O stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 58,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,972. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

