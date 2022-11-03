W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackRock stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $633.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.