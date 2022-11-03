W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 297,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 18,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.