W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.18% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,018. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

