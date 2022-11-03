W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 133.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 1,596.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 168.9% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sempra by 2,857.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
Sempra Trading Up 0.9 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
