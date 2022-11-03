W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $450.27. 61,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,273. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

