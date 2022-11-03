W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

MCK traded up $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $396.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.97. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $399.42. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

