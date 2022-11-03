W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 711,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

