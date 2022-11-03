Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 8,921 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,841. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

