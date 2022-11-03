Wade Financial Advisory Inc Makes New $354,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.