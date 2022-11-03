Wade Financial Advisory Inc Makes New $354,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
