Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 11,190 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 6,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

