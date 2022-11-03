Wanchain Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $514,626.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00088604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006808 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

