Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $38.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

