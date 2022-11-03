Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $49,099.96 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wayfair Stock Performance
Wayfair stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also
