Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $49,099.96 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.