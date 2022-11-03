Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 109 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,878. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.34. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

