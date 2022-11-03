Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $251.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

