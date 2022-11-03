Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 446,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

