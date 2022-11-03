Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

