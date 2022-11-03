Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 7,708 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,074. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

