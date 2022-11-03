Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,944,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,333,000 after acquiring an additional 736,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 1,531,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,377,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.