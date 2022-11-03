Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 24,710 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $262.23. 3,446,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,797,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

