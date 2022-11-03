Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 1,002,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04.

