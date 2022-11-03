Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 20,218,288 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.