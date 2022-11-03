Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 686,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.67. 14,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,800. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $187.68.

