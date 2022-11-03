Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $256,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

