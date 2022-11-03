Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 104 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 162,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

